Midfielder completes Chelsea medical as Enzo Maresca gets his wish

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has completed all the necessary steps to edge closer to a move to Chelsea.

The Blues have been targeting a midfield signing this summer as manager Enzo Maresca is keen to strengthen the squad.

Maresca has gone to his former club Leicester to shop for a midfielder and he has managed to pull off the signing of Dewsbury-Hall, who was involved in 26 goals in the Championship last season.

Romano confirmed the update on his X account. He wrote:

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has now completed all formal steps including medical to join Chelsea.

“Same for Michael Golding to join Leicester City on £5m deal from Chelsea, NO buy back clause.”

The Guardian claims that the English midfielder will agree to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Dewsbury-Hall will play under former Leicester manager Maresca, who brought the best out of him last season.

The Leicester City man is on the verge of joining the Premier League club to add quality and depth to their midfield.

Chelsea snatch Leicester midfielder from Brighton

Dewsbury-Hall passed a medical at Brighton this week after the Seagulls and Leicester agreed on a deal, but Chelsea have managed to enter the race to sign him and now they are close to completing the signing having already completed the formalities.

He is expected to sign for the Blues as their third summer acquisition, following the free agent defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and the £19 million signing of attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa.

The Blues get a talented midfielder who was one of the best players in the Championship last season and played the best football of his career under the current Chelsea manager.