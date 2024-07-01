Brazil’s 2024 Copa America has been a rollercoaster through two matches. They had a surprising scoreless draw against Costa Rica on Matchday 1 and then a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Matchday 2.

While there are players on the team who have received criticism, mainly after the surprising result against Costa Rica, one of the top players for Dorival Júnior has been Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

Moreover, WhoScored.com highlights an impressive stat that shows how impactful Guimarães has been in helping set up potential scoring chances for Brazil this summer.

According to the statistical media outlet, Guimarães has made more successful final third passes (46) than any other player at the 2024 Copa America.

Bruno Guimarães has made more successful final third passes (46) than any other player at the 2024 Copa America.

The Seleção will now look for their second straight win to end the group stage on a positive note as they face Colombia on Matchday 3. If Brazil wins this contest, they’ll advance as Group D winners despite their shaky start to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Colombia will look to top the group by either drawing or winning the third match in the tournament.