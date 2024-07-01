Video: Former Premier League star banned from football spotted at Euro 2024 clash

France and Belgium are in Euro 2024 Round of 16 action on Monday and the clash is being enjoyed by former Man United and World Cup winner Paul Pogba who was spotted in the stands pre-match.

The 31-year-old is a French national team legend having won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored in the final against Croatia.

Pogba seemed to always show the best version of himself when playing for France and would undoubtedly love to be in Germany looking to help his country win Euro 2024. However, the former Man United star is currently banned from football and will not be able to return to the field of play until August 2027.

The midfielder was given a four-year ban earlier this year which starts from when Pogba first tested positive. The 31-year-old was found to have testosterone metabolites in his system following Juventus’ game at Udinese on 20 August 2023 and was found guilty in the months that followed.

Many feel that Pogba’s career is over as he will be 34 years old when the ban comes to an end.

Many will be happy to see the footballer in Germany supporting his country and French fans will hope to see him on a pitch wearing a blue shirt someday.

Watch: Paul Pogba spotted at Euro 2024 watching France vs Belgium

Paul Pogba spotted in the stands for France v Belgium ??#Euro2024 | #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/VWf5UmIRkn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2024