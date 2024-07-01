Dutch media launch astonishing attack on Jordan Pickford

The Dutch media have launched an astonishing attack on Jordan Pickford in the aftermath of England’s victory against Slovakia on Sunday.

England toiled for most of the game before Jude Bellingham’s superb bicycle kick in the 95th minute spared their blushes and Harry Kane scored the winner in extra time.

The Three Lions have been massively underwhelming, with a number of players not hitting the heights expected, but Pickford certainly doesn’t fall into that category.

Dutch media attack Pickford

Pickford has been one of England’s better performers at Euro 2024 and has only conceded two goals in four matches, and he will be tasked with keeping Switzerland at bay in Saturday’s quarter final.

A number of players have rightfully come in for criticism which has certainly been warranted, and Pickford has found himself on the end of an astonishing attack from the Dutch Media.

In quotes picked up by Dutch outlet FC Update, pundit Johan Derksen tore into Pickford, labelling him “that terrible Everton goalkeeper.”

“What really bothers me about that team is that terrible Everton goalkeeper. A goalkeeper with sagging socks, who looks like a goalkeeper from the sixth team of an amateur club,” he said.

Another pundit Wilfred Genee was equally as scathing and said:

“Did you see how happy he was at the end, when he had that ball? It wasn’t good! He had to be admitted, that guy. He was lying there and I think he is not well anymore. Something happened, laughing gas?”

Quite what has wound them up so much about Pickford is unclear, but it feels very personal and for professional pundits they are quite astonishing comments which have clearly crossed the line.

Pickford has been an ever present under Southgate and has won 65 caps for the Three Lions, and he will be hoping despite an underwhelming start England can end their 58-year wait for a trophy in Germany of all places.