Insider believes Aston Villa man is destined to join Tottenham

Former Aston Villa player Bryan King has suggested that Jacob Ramsey could be set for a transfer to Tottenham in a swap deal involving Giovani Lo Celso.

Ramsey has shone at Villa and has often been linked with bigger clubs, with Spurs now seemingly the leading candidate to land the 23-year-old this summer.

The England Under-21 international looks like he’d be good enough to play for a big six side, while the sale could also be beneficial for Villa as he’s homegrown and would represent pure profit from a Financial Fair Play perspective.

Ramsey would surely be a tempting option for Tottenham, especially if they could offload an unwanted squad player like Lo Celso as part of the deal.

“I think Villa have quite a bit of belief in Ramsey,” King said as he discussed the story with Villa News.

“Therefore, I am not surprised that they were expecting a better offer. I would think that £30m plus Lo Celso would get the deal done.

“It sounds like Spurs have tried to sign a very talented young player on the cheap.”