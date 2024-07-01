Lip reader reveals what Declan Rice said to Slovakia manager in heated argument

Following England’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia at the Euros, Declan Rice and Francesco Calzona got into an argument, and a lip reader has revealed what was reportedly said.

The England midfielder helped the Three Lions to a crucial Round of 16 win against Slovakia.

Gareth Southgate’s team was on the verge of getting knocked out when Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser before Harry Kane headed England’s winner.

The Three Lions won and moved into the quarterfinals of the competition, where they will come up against a determined Switzerland side.

After the match, Rice was caught in a heated altercation with Slovakia manager and a lip reader has now revealed what the Arsenal midfielder told the manager.

The Daily Mail have been informed by lipreader Jeremy Freeman of what Rice said during a heated argument between the two players on the field.

Rice supposedly said:

“Shut up, p***y, oi, shut up, you bald c***.”

Just as the Slovakia boss was making his way towards the referee at the end of the match, Rice was shoved by him, which fueled an angry reaction from the central midfielder.

He had to be stopped by teammates to confront Calzona and considering how tense the situation was at the moment, it was best to stay away from the Slovakia boss.

Calzona was unhappy after the match because of England’s time wasting tactics and how the referee only decided to add one minute of added time at the end.

England were on the verge of elimination

The Slovakian team can be proud of their efforts as they came just one minute away from knocking one of the favourites of the tournament out.

They defended well and kept England under control but only a moment of individual brilliance from Bellingham late in the game broke their dreams.

Southgate would be hoping for a better performance from his team when they come up against Switzerland next.