Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Arsenal pursuit of 12-goal winger

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is searching the transfer market for new signings this summer.

The Gunners boss has been backed by the club financially as he aims to topple Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

Last summer, Arsenal signed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to add to their already talented squad.

It could be the same this summer with the Gunners looking to add a new striker, a midfielder and mostly likely a wide player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s chase of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

In conversation with GiveMeSport, Romano said:

“I saw these links, but at the moment I have no confirmation anything is advanced or concrete at this stage between Arsenal and Bakayoko. He’s been scouted by several clubs. He is, for sure, one of the most talented wingers available on the market.

“But at the moment, Arsenal have not started a concrete negotiation with the player or with the club for Bakayoko, so it’s still early.

“I think Arsenal will take their time before deciding what they want to do in that position. But at the moment, for Bakayoko, it is not something imminent or something close.”

Romano claimed that the winger is one of the best players in his position right now in the market.

Bakayoko scored 12 goals last season in the Dutch Eredivisie along with 9 assists, taking his goal contribution to 21 in 33 league games.

Arsenal need depth in the wide positions

He is being tracked by a number of big clubs in England and a move to the Premier League could become a possibility.

As Romano said, nothing is concrete regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of the player at the moment as the Gunners are waiting to make a decision.

The North London club’s current wide options include Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

They need another threatening wide presence in the team who can provide the manager a different option in attack.