Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed important personal terms over the potential transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that RB Leipzig are also still in the race for the Netherlands international, while CaughtOffside understands that both Arsenal and Manchester United also recently asked about the player.

Still, things now seem to be moving in the right direction for Simons to leave PSG for Bayern, according to the post by Plettenberg below on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist saying that negotiations are ongoing as Bayern chief Max Eberl tries to agree a deal…

?? Understand FC Bayern have already agreed the most important personal terms with #Xavi and his management! Max Eberl is not giving up and is working on reaching an agreement with Paris/Eindhoven. Negotiations ongoing. Bayern definitely want him now! A potential deal also… pic.twitter.com/2NNE2Ty51w — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2024

Simons transfer looks a major coup for Bayern Munich

Simons shone on loan at Leipzig last season and one imagines many PSG fans would have preferred to see the 21-year-old stay at the Parc des Princes and get a chance in Luis Enrique’s first-team squad for next term.

Bayern will be delighted if they can get this deal done for new manager Vincent Kompany, as this squad at the Allianz Arena clearly needs work after major under-achievement last season with the club missing out on the Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade.

Simons would also have been a joy to watch in the Premier League, but it seems Arsenal and Man Utd no longer look like options for the player, who is perhaps doing well to continue in Germany for another season.

Arsenal fans will hope Mikel Arteta and Edu can find an alternative in attacking midfield as Simons could have been ideal to add some spark to this Gunners side, while the Red Devils also need to make changes after their lowest ever Premier League finish last term, though one imagines their lack of Champions League football may well have been an issue for Simons.