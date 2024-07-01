Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring another frustrating night as Portugal are being held by Slovenia in their Euro 2024 last 16 clash.

Ronaldo is yet to score at the tournament despite having a number of efforts on goal and taking virtually all of Portugal’s free kicks.

His place in the side has been questioned and with each passing game it becomes clear that Ronaldo needs to be phased out of the team.

Roberto Martinez keeps picking the Al-Nassr man and during the game as Ronaldo was preparing to take a free kick, which ultimately ended up sailing over the bar, a Slovenia fan could be seen holding up a Messi shirt in the stands.

The game is still ongoing with Ronaldo seeing his penalty saved in extra time and then crying in the aftermath.