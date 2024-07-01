Wilfried Zaha could be set for a return to the Premier League this summer with Galatasaray prepared to sell the winger according to reports.

Zaha left Crystal Palace last summer and joined the Turkish giants on a free transfer, where he signed a three deal and earns a reported £300,000 per week.

The 31-year-old performed well last season as me made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring ten goals and providing five assists as Galatasaray won the Turkish title.

Zaha could return to the Premier League this summer

The Daily Mirror report that the Turkish club could be willing to let the former Palace man leave for a cut price deal as they can no longer afford his wages due to the current financial situation at the club.

The report adds that officials at Galatasaray have told Palace and other Premier League sides that Zaha is available and officially on the market.

Palace along with Wolves and West Ham are believed to be the three English clubs interested in a potential move, but Zaha would have to take a drop in wages to secure a move to any of those clubs.

The Daily Mirror adds that if Zaha doesn’t want to take a pay cut Galatasaray could opt to pay him off and he would then be able to leave for free.

It’s unclear how interested Oliver Glasner would be in bringing Zaha back to Selhurst Park, but with Michael Olise seemingly Bayern Munich bound and a host of clubs interested in England international Eberechi Eze, a return to the Eagles would certainly be a crowd pleaser.

Palace have boosted their attacking options this summer already with the addition of attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer from Serie A side Lazio.

The Eagles will also be desperate to keep hold of Marc Guehi who is starring for England at Euro 2024, and Palace have reportedly set an asking price in the region of £65m.