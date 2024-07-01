Marcus Thuram misses a HUGE chance for France against Belgium in tense Euro 2024 tie

France forward Marcus Thuram had perhaps one of the best chances of the match so far as he headed narrowly wide from a Jules Kounde cross in this tense Euro 2024 tie with Belgium.

It’s 0-0 at the time of writing, with not much to separate these two teams, who, on their day, will both feel they could go all the way and win this tournament.

Still, we’ve not exactly seen the best of them so far, and Thuram surely needed to do a lot better with this header…

Thuram chance ?

How he miss that ? pic.twitter.com/57N5oJ7V4b — footxhqs (@maystrokora) July 1, 2024

Thuram attacked the ball well, but the quality just wasn’t quite there at the crucial moment, as has been the case a few times in key moments in this game so far.

Les Bleus have quality all over the pitch, but in truth, they need more from star player Kylian Mbappe, who hasn’t quite been himself at the Euros so far.