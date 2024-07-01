Marcus Thuram misses a HUGE chance for France against Belgium in tense Euro 2024 tie

Posted by

France forward Marcus Thuram had perhaps one of the best chances of the match so far as he headed narrowly wide from a Jules Kounde cross in this tense Euro 2024 tie with Belgium.

It’s 0-0 at the time of writing, with not much to separate these two teams, who, on their day, will both feel they could go all the way and win this tournament.

Still, we’ve not exactly seen the best of them so far, and Thuram surely needed to do a lot better with this header…

Thuram attacked the ball well, but the quality just wasn’t quite there at the crucial moment, as has been the case a few times in key moments in this game so far.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano congratulates Tottenham on signing “one of the best talents” in the country
Gareth Southgate unveils unusual way he keeps his England subs motivated at Euro 2024
“Man United are working on both” – Fabrizio Romano provides exciting update on two MUFC transfer targets

Les Bleus have quality all over the pitch, but in truth, they need more from star player Kylian Mbappe, who hasn’t quite been himself at the Euros so far.

More Stories Marcus Thuram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.