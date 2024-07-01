Tottenham make ambitious attempt to sign 24-year-old Real Madrid attacker

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window with the club eyeing additions in all positions.

Just like in recent transfer windows, the Spurs manager has been busy in bringing fresh faces to the club.

Timo Werner’s loan move has been made permanent after he impressed the manager in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Spurs have made progress in their pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, who has caught the attention of the biggest clubs in England.

Now, the North London club have showed once again that they mean business by making an enquiry of a Real Madrid attacker.

The Spanish club, however, quickly rejected their enquiry about one of their players.

Spurs have reportedly made enquiries for Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, according a report from Footmercato.

After spending three years at AC Milan, the attacking midfielder—who can also play as a winger—had an incredible 2023–24 season in his first season back at Real Madrid.

Despite having less starts than Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, he managed to record eight goals and six assists in La Liga.

Tottenham continued to show interest, but Los Blancos firmly rejected Spurs’ approach.

They assured Tottenham that the Moroccan attacker would not be departing this summer and that, in spite of the possibility of playing less minutes the next season, he also wanted to remain in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid want Tottenham target to stay

It makes sense that Real Madrid want to keep Diaz around after his stellar performances.

Due to his ability to perform under pressure, he has become a vital member of the team.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe is not good news for Diaz but the 24-year-old still wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and contribute to their success.

He won the La Liga and the Champions League title with Los Blancos in the 2023-24 season.