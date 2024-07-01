Tottenham flop seeking Crystal Palace move for free

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Crystal Palace’s chances of signing a free agent target this summer have increased since he is eager to move to Selhurst Park.

Ryan Sessegnon, a 24-year-old former Tottenham star who is available on a free transfer, is being pursued by Palace.

He signed a five-year contract when he joined from Fulham, but Tottenham chose to let him leave back in May.

As a result, the 24-year-old is now a free agent and looking for a new club.

After playing just seven minutes last season, the former England youth international was let go by Tottenham last month.

Palace are keen to sign him after keeping an eye on him, following Michael Olise’s likely exit from the club to join Bayern Munich.

Sessegnon failed to impress at Tottenham

During his stint in north London, Sessegnon appeared in 57 games for Spurs, scoring three goals.

The former Fulham player is keen to move to Selhurst Park this summer to play under manager Oliver Glasner.

The Premier League club’s intrigue may stem mostly from his availability as a free agent.

Given that the 24-year-old can provide excellent depth to the bench, Sessegnon’s flexibility to play as a left-back and as a left-winger will help the London based club.