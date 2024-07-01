Video: Late own goal from former Tottenham star sends France through

France have reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 having overcome Belgium with a 1-0 win on Monday evening courtesy of an own goal from former Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen.

The French dominated the game but failed to find a breakthrough despite multiple chances. If any of the two nations were to score it was highly likely that it would be the two-time champions and that came in scrappy fashion during minute 85.

Randal Kolo Muani was allowed to turn and shoot in the box and his strike took a deflection off of Vertonghen before heading into the Belgium net.

It was an unfortunate moment for the former Tottenham star as his nation are now out of Euro 2024.

The defender scored just two own goals across his 232 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League throughout his eight years in North London. The Belgium star was a big hit at Tottenham before leaving in 2020 having featured in 316 games across all competitions, producing 14 goals and seven assists.

Vertongthen never won a trophy at Spurs and another tournament has now slipped by with his national team.

Watch: Former Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen scores own goal to knock Belgium out of Euro 2024

A late own goal from Jan Vertonghen gives France the lead ?? And Belgium have 5 minutes to find a response… ?#Euro2024 | #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/wYvuX4HldO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2024