Since Ange Postecoglou took charge last summer, Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League.

But demand for tickets is high. The club’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – which is the newest, most modern arena in England’s top division – is rarely anything other than half full.

About the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has a capacity of 62,850, was built on the ground of the club’s old White Hart Lane home.

Its opened its doors in 2019 and all of Tottenham’s home matches have been held here since the start of the 2019/20 season.

Atmosphere was a priority when the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was designed and the huge single-tier South Stand generates plenty of noise on matchdays.

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur tickets

Spurs tickets are sold directly by the club via www.tottenhamhotspur.com/tickets but home matches often sell out before being offered to non-members.

Memberships prices for adults begin at £45 per year. For more information on how to become a Tottenham Hotspur member, visit www.eticketing.co.uk/tottenhamhotspur/Memberships/List.

Is buying Tottenham tickets easy?

For some games, not those against major rivals like Arsenal or Chelsea, it can be fairly easy for club members to secure a seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, all fans need to be aware of the various on-sale dates and not wait too long because nearly all home games will sell out via the official club channels.

Also, as mentioned above, not all matches will go on sale to non-members via the club directly.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

August

19: Leicester City (a)

24: Everton (h)

31: Newcastle (a)

September

14: Arsenal (h)

21: Brentford (h)

28: Man Utd (a)

October

5: Brighton (a)

19: West Ham (h)

26: Crystal Palace (a)

November

2: Aston Villa (h)

9: Ipswich Town (h)

23: Man City (a)

30: Fulham (h)

December

3: Bournemouth (a)

7: Chelsea (h)

14: Southampton (a)

21: Liverpool (h)

26: Nottingham Forest (a)

29: Wolves (h)

January

4: Newcastle (h)

14: Arsenal (a)

18: Everton (a)

25: Leicester City (h)

February

1: Brentford (a)

15: Man Utd (h)

22: Ipswich Town (a)

25: Man City (h)

March

8: Bournemouth (h)

15: Fulham (a)

April

2: Chelsea (a)

5: Southampton (h)

12: Wolves (a)

19: Nottingham Forest (h)

26: Liverpool (a)

May

3: West Ham (a)

10: Crystal Palace (h)

18: Aston Villa (a)

25: Brighton (h)

