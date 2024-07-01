UEFA open Jude Bellingham investigation as 21-year-old and fellow midfielder to escape bans

UEFA are investigating England’s Jude Bellingham for “potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct” following the Three Lions’ game against Slovakia on Sunday.

That is according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, who reports that the Real Madrid star is under investigation after making an obscene gesture towards the Slovakia bench.

With footage circulating on social media on Sunday evening, Bellingham took to X to defend his actions, writing in response to a viral clip of his gesture: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

However, that has not stopped UEFA from looking into the incident but according to The Mirror, the 21-year-old is unlikely to receive any sort of ban ahead of the Three Lions quarter-final tie with Switzerland on Saturday.

The midfielder was the hero against Slovakia at the weekend with his late equaliser saving Gareth Southgate’s men from an embarrassing elimination. If England are to go all the way, the Real Madrid star will have a crucial role to play, hence why the youngster mustn’t pick up any bans over the coming two weeks.

Declan Rice to join Jude Bellingham in quarter-finals after avoiding bans

While Bellingham’s investigation is still ongoing, Declan Rice will also avoid a ban after being embroiled in a spat with Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona after their game on Sunday, reports The Mirror.

The pair exchanged words after Calzoni approached Turkish referee Umut Meler following the full-time whistle and something appeared to rile Rice, who was held back by team-mates. Online footage appears to show the England star insulting the coach’s looks but nothing more is to come of it, with the Slovakian boss also considering the case closed.

This is good news for Southgate as he looks to improve England ahead of their match with Switzerland and that would have been a lot harder without their two midfield stars.