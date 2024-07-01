West Ham could land Corinthians’ Wesley Gassova this summer for half his original asking price as Napoli also try to lure the 19-year-old talent to Italy.

The current transfer window is a big one for West Ham as they look to supply new manager Julen Lopetegui with the tools to challenge for top-half places in the Premier League.

Last season was an underwhelming one for the Hammers and it resulted in the East London club parting ways with David Moyes. One of the Irons’ biggest weaknesses was their defence and that will be an area where they will look to strengthen ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham have been linked to names such as Lyon’s Jake O’Brien but that is not the only area of the pitch that needs addressing.

Lopetegui also wants a forward and has already signed Luis Guilherme. The Spanish coach is now chasing another Brazilian star and could land Corinthians’ Wesley Gassova this summer for half his original asking price.

West Ham and Napoli chase Corinthians’ Wesley Gassova ahead of the new season

It was reported earlier in the summer that West Ham already had a €15m bid rejected for Wesley and that the Premier League club are considering returning with a higher offer for the talented 19-year-old.

However, reports out of Italy state that Corinthians would now accept a lower offer. Area Napoli have used quotes from ESPN’s Brazilian football correspondent Diego Mezzogiorno on the current Wesley situation.

“Two weeks ago a journalist who covers Corinthians in Brazil had the news that some Napoli executives were following the boy. When I had the chance to speak with Conte and De Laurentiis I asked them about it. Porto and West Ham have been on Wesley’s trail for some time, he plays in the role of Kvaratskhelia.

“The manager has not confirmed me, but he has not said no to me. If Napoli wants him, they would take this boy for €10m.”

It remains to be seen how this race plays out, but it is clear that West Ham are firmly in it and would jump at the winger if he costs just €10m this summer.