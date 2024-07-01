Crystal Palace are expected to earn millions from any sale of Lyon’s Jake O’Brien this summer as the Irishman looks set for a return to the Premier League.

West Ham and Everton are two teams looking into a deal for the centre-back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with talkSPORT reporting that the Hammers are leading the race for the Ligue 1 player.

New Irons boss Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season and has his eye on O’Brien as the first star to help him fix the London club’s issues at the back.

According to the Daily Mail, Lyon want £15m to part ways with O’Brien this summer and that could see Crystal Palace earn millions as the Eagles have a 25 per cent sell-on clause in the Ireland international’s contract.

Therefore, should the French giants land their asking price of £15m, Palace would be entitled to £3.75m of that transfer fee.

This would be a nice boost to the Premier League side’s transfer budget as they only sold O’Brien last summer for £850,000.

Who is Lyon’s Jake O’Brien?

Following his exit from Crystal Palace in 2023, O’Brien has impressed at Lyon throughout last season having featured 32 times for the French team in all competitions, producing five goals and two assists.

This has not only seen him get a call-up to the Ireland national team but also why West Ham and Everton are interested in the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen if either club can get a deal over the line across the coming weeks and if they do, it will also benefit Crystal Palace as the Eagles could be about to see millions come their way.