West Ham and Aston Villa are battling to sign 21-year-old Spanish midfielder

Competing for the services of Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, West Ham United and Aston Villa are prepared to go against each other.

Both Premier League teams are eager to capture the gifted young midfield player during the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fichajes.

The former Celta Vigo midfielder is currently playing in the Middle East but he is looking to make a return to Europe and Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Veiga left La Liga to join the Saudi Pro League and his decision sparked reaction from the fans and ex-players.

At such a young age, he was criticised for leaving top level football to prefer the lucrative Saudi League.

He could now get the opportunity to play in the Premier League with both Julen Leoptegui and Unai Emery interested in their compatriot.

Veiga is viewed by Hammers head coach Lopetegui as an ideal player who fits his style and has traits that would make him a good asset to the squad.

Last season, he participated in 18 league games and helped to set up seven goals.

His performance in the final third and his capacity to generate opportunities have drawn the attention of Emery’s team.

The Aston Villa boss is preparing his team to compete in the Champions League next season, while the new West Ham manager is getting ready to make changes to the squad left by David Moyes.

Aston Villa have advantage over West Ham

It is an exciting time for the player considering he has interest from the Premier League with two clubs who finished in the top half of the table interested in signing him.

Villa might have the edge over the Hammers due to the attraction of Champions League football next season.

However, Lopetegui’s track record of improving young players could play a crucial role in the decision making of the player.