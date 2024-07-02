Colombia have been one of the dominant teams in the 2024 Copa America having won their two group stage matches. Los Cafeteros secured a 2-1 win over Paraguay and then a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Many Colombian players have stood out during these two matches. Still, one of the unsung heroes, especially in the game against Costa Rica, is Crystal Palace defender Daniel Muñoz.

OptaJavier highlighted a stat that spotlights how important Muñoz has been for Néstor Lorenzo and his team. According to the statistical outlet, Muñoz was the player with the most tackles made against Costa Rica.

Moreover, it is the highest number of tackles for a Colombian player in Copa America since Luis Perea (nine) against Peru in 2011. If Colombia want to top the group they’ll need the 28-year-old to replicate his performance against Brazil.

9 – Daniel Muñoz ?? fue el jugador con más entradas realizadas contra Costa Rica: es la máxima cifra de tackles para un jugador de Colombia en #CopaAmerica desde Luis Perea (9) contra Perú en 2011. Momento. pic.twitter.com/b2cKwJ43bT — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 29, 2024

After a surprising draw in the first match, Brazil secured an impressive 4-1 win over Paraguay. Dorival Júnior and his team will have to defeat Colombia on Matchday 3, which will have them finish in first place.