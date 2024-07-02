£50m Euro ace admitted he would like to play for West Ham United

When a high quality exponent says that he wants to play for your club, you go out of your way to make it happen, and that could have been the scenario with West Ham United.

The East Londoners had the chance to sign Riccardo Calafiori back when he was playing at Basel in 2022 according to Liverpool.com, but that deal came and went.

At that point the player had apparently said that Chelsea and West Ham were the two teams he would like to play for.

Given his brilliant form for Bologna and the Italian national team since then, a switch to East London might have been seen as a real coup for Julian Lopetegui’s Hammers, but it’s unlikely they’ll go for him now particularly given his expected sale price which is expected to be in the region of £50m.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the two Premier League teams currently credited with an interest, and given that both could offer Champions League football, there’s far more likelihood of Calafiori playing his football at either Anfield or the Emirates Stadium.