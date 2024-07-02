Ange Postecoglou can celebrate after incredible young talent signs Tottenham contract

The way in which Tottenham Hotspur ended the 2023/24 season would arguably have been a huge disappointment for manager, Ange Postecoglou, and the club’s board.

A brilliant start to the campaign allayed any fears that the Australian wouldn’t be able to cope in one of European football’s top five leagues.

His straight talking, no-nonsense approach in interviews also quickly won him legions of admirers.

Tottenham sign Archie Gray from Leeds

Unfortunately, injuries to key players stopped Spurs’ resurgence in its tracks and, ultimately, contributed to a late-season collapse which saw Aston Villa pip them to the post in terms of finishing in the Champions League spots.

More improvements are therefore required, and the North Londoners haven’t been slack in getting their transfer business done.

??? Joe Rodon has signed his contract as new Leeds United player, same for Archie Gray at Tottenham. Formal steps to follow as Rodon joins Leeds for £10m and Archie Gray will be new Spurs gem for £40m. pic.twitter.com/DzLHm0Z8mT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United ace, Archie Gray, has already signed his contact with the Lilywhites, Joe Rodon joining the Yorkshire-based side on a permanent deal as part of the move.

Just 18 years of age, Gray has long been a standout performer at Leeds, and Daniel Farke will surely be rueing the fact that the club didn’t go up through the play offs.

That inability to bring their A game towards the end of the 2023/24 season has condemned Leeds to not only another campaign in the Championship, but also to the loss of some of their best players in order to align with Financial Fair Play.

That in itself is going to make life incredibly difficult for the all whites in 2024/25, and could even make Farke’s job nigh-on impossible.

The German could point to previous promotion campaigns as a good indicator of just how well he can marshal a group of lads, however, it’s doubtful that he was hamstrung to such an extent as he likely will be over the next few months.