Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool learn asking price for 22-year-old defender

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Italian international defender and he will cost over €40 million.

Arsenal need more defensive depth and the 22-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. He could form a quality partnership with William Saliba. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Gunners. The Italian is capable of operating as a left-back as well.

Similarly, Chelsea need to find a quality replacement for Thiago Silva and Calafiori seems like the perfect acquisition. The Italian is expected to develop into a top-class player and he could be an asset for the Blues in the long term.

Liverpool need to find a quality replacement for Joel Matip and it is no surprise that they are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old defender.

Tottenham are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit as well. They have three quality central defenders in Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven. Signing another reliable central defender could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

Riccardo Calafiori would improve all four clubs

All four clubs have the financial muscle to pay in excess of €40 million for a talented young player like Calafiori and it remains to be seen who comes forward with an official proposal first.

The 22-year-old Italian international has proven his quality with club and country over the past 12 months. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in English football as well. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down for him. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world-class potential.

How to buy England vs Switzerland tickets