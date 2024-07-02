Arsenal could target a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia if Aaron Ramsdale leaves the club this summer according to The Athletic.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad once again as they look to end their wait of more than 20-years for a Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to make a signing, but are reportedly after a left back, midfielder, striker and goalkeeper if Ramsdale departs.

Arsenal target Joan Garcia

A number of players are expected to leave the Emirates with Arsenal open to offers for the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

Ramsdale falls into that category having lost his place in the side to David Raya last season, with the Gunners set to make the Spaniard’s move to north London permanent.

The 26-year-old only made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, with just six of those coming in the Premier League, and could do with a move away from Arsenal to kick start his career.

The England international had been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle, but the Magpies have instead signed Greek international Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic have reported that if Ramsdale does leave, the Gunners have identified Espanyol’s Garcia as an alternative.

The 23-year-old is currently second choice to Fernando Pacheco at the Spanish club, and is believed to have a €25m release clause in his contract.

Garcia kept eight clean sheets in 14 appearances for Espanyol last season as they won promotion back to La Liga, and is set to be part of the Spain squad for the Olympics.

The Athletic add that Ramsdale isn’t content with being a number two, and if an offer arrives close to the £24m they paid Sheffield United back in 2021 then a departure is viewed as likely.