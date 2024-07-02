Arsenal move quickly to secure first deal of the transfer window

Another important Premier League campaign is ahead for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side.

In many other seasons, their final points tally last season would’ve been enough to secure the Gunners a long-awaited English top-flight title.

However, the relentless nature of the way in which Pep Guardiola’s Man City play meant that the North Londoners had to be content with a second-placed finish in 2023/24.

That was an improvement on the previous season and Arteta will be looking for another small change in a positive direction for the campaign ahead, in the hope that City can’t keep up the pace for another nine months.

Arsenal activate David Raya’s buy option

He’ll need to ensure that the bulk of his squad remain injury free and again playing at the levels that have been seen across the past 12-18 months.

Vital to their progression is the form of keeper, David Raya, and according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the club have moved quickly to ensure that his buy option has been activated.

???? Understand Arsenal have now formally activated the buy option for David Raya from Brentford. He’s Arsenal player on permanent deal for £27m as planned; it was already decided and now completed. Formal statement to follow but all done for Raya as key part of #AFC project. pic.twitter.com/v6adwjRQhT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

Though there was never expected to be an issue for the former Brentford man to have his permanent contract at the Emirates rubber-stamped, all the while it wasn’t done, it left the way open for others to try their luck.

Clearly, the will of both the player and the Gunners was always to continue together, and the West Londoners too had agreed to the way in which the deal had been structured – ie a season long loan before a permanent switch was sealed.

The Spaniard will therefore remain as Arsenal’s No.1, with Aaron Ramsdale, should he stay at the club, very much seen as the club’s No.2 at this point – something that might not sit well with the England international.