Arsenal are keen on signing the Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The 25-year-old French international defender could be sold because of Barcelona’s financial problems and they will demand a fee of around €60 million for him.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are ready to pay up. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Kounde could form a quality partnership with his compatriot William Saliba at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Arsenal have already contacted the Spanish club regarding a possible transfer. Barcelona have asked the Premier League club for some time before giving a concrete response regarding the French international.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can negotiate a deal for the versatile defender this summer.

Kounde has proven himself in La Liga with Sevilla and Barcelona. He is good enough for the Premier League as well and he could be a key player for Arsenal.

The Gunners missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they will be desperate to go all the way in the upcoming season. They will need quality players in order to match up to Manchester City.

Jules Kounde will help Arsenal improve

The 25-year old defender will certainly help them improve. He is versatile enough to operate as a full back as well and that will be an added bonus if the Gunners can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from Barcelona as well. If the Uruguayan international ends up leaving the club this summer, Barcelona will block Kounde’s exit. They do not want to lose two key defenders in one window.

Arsenal will certainly hope that the South American defender stays at the club as it will open the door for them to sign the French international.

How to buy England vs Switzerland tickets