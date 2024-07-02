Exclusive: Arsenal expert responds to transfer links with big-name midfield duo

Arsenal FC writer Charles Watts has responded to transfer rumours involving some big name midfielders being linked with the Gunners this summer.

Both Manuel Ugarte and Adrien Rabiot are two names coming up at the moment, but Watts admits he’s slightly amused by the links as it’s almost certainly to do with agents trying to generate interest in their clients.

While Watts, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, admitted that it could be true that Ugarte and Rabiot have been offered to Arsenal, he’s not at all convinced that these are the kinds of players Arsenal would be going for now.

A few years ago, it might have been the case that Arsenal would be happy to look at opportunities like this, but they’re now a lot less likely to go against their more long-term planning and simply jump at the chance to sign whichever players happen to become available at any one time.

Ugarte and Rabiot to Arsenal? Charles Watts says he isn’t convinced by the links…

“I did smile to myself when I saw reports saying Manuel Ugarte had been offered to Arsenal,” Watts said.

“It might well have happened obviously, but Arsenal are not in the business any more of signing unwanted players because they are offered to them by clubs or agents.

“Arsenal’s transfer policy now is planned out months in advance and one thing they will not do is sign someone just for the sake of it.

“I will be very surprised if they don’t sign a midfielder this summer. It’s an area they are working hard to strengthen, but I would be surprised if it’s a player that another club are just looking to get rid of.

“Adrien Rabiot is another name that seems to be linked every few months and he is now on the market obviously as a free agent after his contract ended with Juventus. But I don’t see him being an option for Arsenal. He just doesn’t tick the right boxes when it comes to the type of profile they look for.”