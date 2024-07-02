Bayern Munich legend with contract expiring in 2025 determined to join Man City this summer

Bayern Munich legend Joshua Kimmich is reportedly determined to join Man City ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the German star looks to bring his time in the Bundesliga to an end.

The midfielder has a contract that expires in 2025 at the Allianz Arena and it doesn’t look like the 29-year-old is going to sign a new deal with Bayern.

Kimmich has been with the Bavarian outfit since 2015 having joined from RB Leipzig and has gone on to play 390 times for the record Bundesliga champions, scoring 42 goals and assisting a further 104.

In addition to this, the Germany international has won everything at Bayern Munich and it seems that the midfielder wants to experience something new in his career as The Mirror reports that Kimmich is keen to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Man City this summer.

The Daily Star has also backed up these claims as the outlet states that the 29-year-old is determined to make a move to the Premier League champions happen ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It remains to be seen if City make a move for the German star, but it would be an incredible signing should it come to fruition.

Joshua Kimmich would be a great weapon to add to Man City’s arsenal

Kimmich’s biggest strength is that he is incredibly versatile as the 29-year-old can play anywhere in midfield and as a right-back. This would be very useful for Guardiola as his team competes in every competition and play a lot of football throughout a campaign.

Man City already have Rodri in the defensive midfield role and Kyle Walker at right-back but that shouldn’t stop them from trying to acquire the services of Kimmich this summer.

The Bayern Munich legend is one of the best players in the world and it would be interesting to see him work under Guardiola once again.