Arsenal have expressed an interest in the potential transfer of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori amid interest from Chelsea and Juventus as well this summer, according to Charles Watts in his latest Daily Briefing column.

The Italy international has looked immense in Serie A in recent times and also showed what he could do for his country at Euro 2024 this summer, even if it wasn’t the best tournament for the Azzuri.

Arsenal’s interest in Calafiori has now been confirmed by Watts as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for today’s Daily Briefing column, explaining that both Bologna and the player are aware of the Gunners’ interest.

Still, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be able to get this deal done, as Watts insists it looks like a potentially tricky signing due to the likes of Chelsea and Juventus also possibly being in the race for the 22-year-old this summer.

Calafiori transfer: Arsenal expert weighs in on Gunners links

“The current links with Riccardo Calafiori remind me of Arsenal’s interest in Manuel Locatelli a few years ago. The club liked Locatelli and had made that known to the player’s representatives, but they were always under the impression that he wanted to join Juventus. So while the interest was there, it never really went any further than that,” Watts said.

“And that’s how I see things with Calafiori right now. Arsenal are interested in him and have expressed that interest. Bologna are aware of it and so is the player. Calafiori is seen as someone who could come in and strengthen Mikel Arteta’s defensive options this summer. But Arsenal know that there is widespread interest in him from other clubs, both in Italy and in the Premier League. So it will not be an easy deal to get done should Bologna agree to let him go.

“It is one to keep an eye on though as the summer progresses and there’s no doubt it would be an exciting signing for the Gunners should they be able to pull it off.

“Calafiori has obviously put himself in a shop window with his performances at the Euros. Several top clubs are looking at him, but the expectation right now is that he would favour a move to Juventus over all other options. At the moment there seems to be a bit of animosity between Bologna and Juventus, however, because of Thiago Motta’s decision to move to Turin, so Bologna are looking to make life as difficult as possible for Juventus as they look to lure Calafiori away as well.

“For Bologna, it is of course very beneficial to have Arsenal and Chelsea looking at the player as that could strengthen their hand when it comes to any future negotiations with Juventus.”