22-year-old Chelsea talent admits he has offers from “Serie A, Bundesliga and the Premier League”

Chelsea and Armando Broja are expected to part ways this summer but the 22-year-old has admitted that staying at Stamford Bridge is a possibility ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Albania international is expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal during the current transfer window as the striker is not in Enzo Marasca’s plans in West London.

The Blues will need to sell some stars before making new additions to their squad and Broja is one of the players who has been put up for sale.

The 22-year-old looked like he would be a big prospect at Chelsea at one point but things have not worked out for the forward.

Broja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, where he only received 88 minutes of action across eight appearances. Marco Silva did not want to sign the Blues star on a permanent deal this summer and therefore, it remains to be seen where the Albania international will play his football next season.

However, Broja has admitted that he has received plenty of offers.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja has received offers from several European clubs

Speaking about his future, Broja has stated that he has received offers from all around Europe, while also admitting that staying at Chelsea is still an option.

“It’s true, I have offers from Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League,” the 22-year-old told RTV Klan via Fabrizio Romano.

“Staying at Chelsea? It is an option; I still have a contract here.”

It is unlikely that Broja will remain at Stamford Bridge next season as the West London club are looking to bring in a new number nine and his sale will help fund that move.

It is uncertain where the striker will end up as this next move will be a very important one for the player’s career.