Chelsea haven’t ruled out a move for Victor Osimhen if Napoli drop their asking price for the striker according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson who scored 14 Premier League goals last season and 17 in all competitions.

Chelsea have signed 18-year-old forward Marc Guiu from Barcelona, but are reportedly still looking to bring in another striker before the start of the season.

Chelsea could go back in for Osimhen

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been linked with a host of strikers around Europe including Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Chelsea have held long term interest in Osimhen, but it was reported earlier this summer that they had decided to end their pursuit of the Nigeria international due to the cost of the deal, and concerns over his style of play.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of around £113m in his contract, but as of yet there haven’t been any offers or serious inroads into a departure from Naples.

However The Telegraph report that Chelsea haven’t completely ruled out a move for Osimhen and could go back in for the Nigerian if they drop their asking price.

The report adds that as of now Saudi Arabia is seen as a more likely destination than Stamford Bridge.

Napoli will obviously want the release clause or as close to it as possible and it will be interesting to see how long they leave it before they consider dropping their price.

If Osimhen were to join the Blues it would seemingly pave the way for Romelu Lukaku to reunite with Antonio Conte once again.

Chelsea have been busy this summer and have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Estevao Willian who will join in 2025 as they look to get back into the Champions League next season.