Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are yet to give up on their pursuit of the Colombian striker and they could revive the move in the coming weeks.

As per the report, the player had already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but the two clubs have not managed to secure an agreement. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea step up their efforts to sign the 20-year-old striker this summer. They need attacking reinforcements and Duran would be a long-term addition.

He struggled for regular game time at Villa Park last season and he will be excited about the possibility of joining a big club like Chelsea, especially if they are ready to provide him with ample first-team opportunities. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to push for trophies with them.

Nicolas Jackson was quite mediocre for Chelsea last season and signing another goalscorer should be a top priority for them.

Jhon Duran could be a future investment for Chelsea

Duran is a talented young player with immense potential. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance. He scored eight goals in all competitions last season, despite not being a regular starter. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

Enzo Maresca could nurture him into an important player for Chelsea. The newly-appointed Chelsea manager showed his quality in the Championship last season and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had the finances to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with a proposal for the Colombian striker in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa need to raise funds in order to bring in their own signs, and they could be open to a sale for the right price.

