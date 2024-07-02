Chelsea could trigger 21-year-old’s release clause, willing to offer massive wages

Chelsea are keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams this summer.

The 21-year-old had an impressive campaign with the La Liga club last year and his performances have been rather impressive in the European Championships with Spain as well.

The winger scored 8 goals last season and picked up 19 assists in all competitions. He will add some much-needed pace, flair and goals to the Chelsea attack. The Blues were overly dependent on Cole Palmer last season and the arrival of Williams will improve them in the final third.

The attacker has a €60 million release clause in his contract and a report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that Chelsea have no issues triggering the exit clause for him. They are ready to offer him bumper wages of around €15-20 million per season as well.

However, the player is excited about the possibility of joining Barcelona and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants can swoop in and secure his services. Barcelona have their financial limitations and they will struggle to compete with Chelsea. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea will fancy their chances of signing Nico Williams

Chelsea will be reasonably confident of getting the done because of their financial resources.

Williams is only 21 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to developing to a top class Premier League attacker for Chelsea.

The Blues have been quite mediocre by their standards in recent seasons and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players like Williams if they wanted to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The attacker is currently focused on Euro 2024 with Spain, and he is expected to make a decision on his future after the tournament.

