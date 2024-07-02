Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool were all admirers of the 17-year-old midfielder, but they have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the player.

According to a report from HITC the talented young midfielder has decided to continue with the Black Cats and he could even sign a new contract with them. His current contract with the club expires in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether Sunderland can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Rigg is regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in the Championship and he has the potential to develop into a quality player. He could have been a quality long-term investment for all three English clubs.

Chris Rigg needs regular football

However, his decision to snub a move to the top flight and continue in the Championship with Sunderland could prove to be a wise decision. The midfielder needs to focus on his development now and play regular first team football. Sunderland will be able to provide him with that opportunity and it will be ideal for his growth.

If he manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join the biggest clubs in the country. The midfielder has already made his senior debut with the Black Cats and he will look to establish himself as a regular starter for the club in the upcoming season.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool could certainly use a talented midfielder like him. They have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could have helped him fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make their move for the player in the near future.