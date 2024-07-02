Video: Christian Pulisic shockingly snubbed at full-time by match ref

The US men’s national team were dumped out of the Copa America in controversial fashion overnight, as a clearly offside goal was allowed stand.

Fury amongst the team was palpable and it registered even more strongly after the game when the match referee had refused to shake hands with Christian Pulisic.

The US number 10 then wasted no time in telling he ref a few home truths after what was an uninspiring and below par performance from the official.

An official refused to shake Pulisic's hand after the match pic.twitter.com/lurToJchMC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

Pictures from Fox Sports