Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has a £40m release clause in his contract according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chukwuemeka arrived at Chelsea from Aston Villa in 2022 in a deal worth £20m, but his time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by injuries.

The 20-year-old has only made 27 appearances in two seasons, and a knee injury limited him to just 12 appearances in all competitions last season.

Chukwuemeka has £40m release clause

Reports in Italy have linked the midfielder with a move to AC Milan, who are thought to be trying to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy for the former Villa man.

Romano has exclusively revealed that Chukwuemeka has a release clause of £40m in his contract, and that Chelsea won’t allow him to leave on loan.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: Carney Chukwuemeka’s contract includes £40m release clause.

“Chelsea insist on their position not to allow talented midfielder to leave on loan.

“Every approach for potential loan in the recent months has been rejected so far.”

Competition for places in midfield is fierce with Chukwuemeka competing for minutes with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher if he remains at the club, and new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It’s unlikely AC Milan can afford that fee outright, and it would make sense that they are reportedly trying to negotiate a loan with an option or obligation to buy.

Despite his obvious talent Chukwuemeka needs to get on top of his fitness issues, and he will have an opportunity to impress new boss Enzo Maresca on the club’s pre-season tour of America later this month.

If Chelsea were to lose Chukwuemeka this summer they would be in line to double their money on the midfielder.

The Blues have been busy in the window already and have signed Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian who will join in 2025, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Dewsbury-Hall as they aim to get back into the Champions League next season.