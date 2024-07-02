The US men’s national team have been knocked out of the Copa America overnight by Uruguay, however, the game was mired in controversy thanks to what appeared to be a huge error from the match officials.

Uruguay’s winning goal game 17 minutes from time, but as TV pictures would show, two of their players were offside.

Despite a VAR check which clearly showed the offside players, the match referee allowed the goal to stand.

A look at the VAR angle of the Uruguay goal vs the USMNT

UNBELIEVABLE ? VAR rules that Uruguay's goal counts. On this frame, it looks offside to us.

2 Uruguay players are clearly offsides on this goal. They check the VAR and the ref takes forever to make a call.

..ok

The play stands as a goal

Pictures from Fox Soccer and World Soccer Talk