The US men’s national team have been knocked out of the Copa America overnight by Uruguay, however, the game was mired in controversy thanks to what appeared to be a huge error from the match officials.
Uruguay’s winning goal game 17 minutes from time, but as TV pictures would show, two of their players were offside.
Despite a VAR check which clearly showed the offside players, the match referee allowed the goal to stand.
A look at the VAR angle of the Uruguay goal vs the USMNT ?? pic.twitter.com/VnOEe3jQvn
UNBELIEVABLE ?
VAR rules that Uruguay's goal counts. On this frame, it looks offside to us. #USMNT #USAvURU pic.twitter.com/p74eBHyjbK
2 Uruguay players are clearly offsides on this goal.
They check the VAR and the ref takes forever to make a call.
..ok
The play stands as a goal ?#USMNT #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/PiFEZ5Lquk
