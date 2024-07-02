Cristiano Ronaldo’s blushes saved by insane Diogo Costa stat helped Portugal to Euro triumph

Portugal made hard work of their Euro 2024 Round of 16 win over Slovenia on Monday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo even missing an extra-time penalty.

The Portuguese talisman was in tears after seeing his spot-kick saved by Jan Oblak, though in the end, it was the Slovenian’s opposite number, Diogo Costa, that was the hero of the night.

The game itself was an excellent watch despite the lack of goals in normal time.

Portugal were on the front foot throughout but just couldn’t ensure that their possession-based game received its reward.

Slovenia on the other hand were content to break at pace and play the counter-attacking game whenever the chance arose, but they too weren’t able to take advantage of any chances that came their way.

Extra-time always seemed likely and when Portugal were awarded a penalty during the extra 30 minutes, the notion that Ronaldo’s name would be up in lights once more with a winning penalty wasn’t without foundation.

However, it wasn’t to be and with no other chances to speak of the game finally went to penalties.

It was during the shoot-out that Diogo Costa really made a name for himself, saving all three Slovenian penalties to help his side progress to the quarter-finals.

In so doing, he also set an insane stat which isn’t likely to ever be beaten.

Diogo Costa is the first man in European Championship history to play 120 minutes AND feature in a penalty shootout without conceding a single goal of any kind during the match. We have just witnessed a superhuman feat. ????#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/8athtpH1nI — Squawka (@Squawka) July 1, 2024

According to the official Squawka account on X (formerly Twitter), Costa became the first player in European Championship history to not concede a goal of any type in a game lasting 120 minutes and including a penalty shoot-out.

The win means that Portugal will face France on Friday in another epic match-up, and one that will bring Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe into contact.

It’s a match that has all of the ingredients for being a Euro classic.