Matthijs De Ligt is willing to reduce his salary in order to join Manchester United this summer according to reports in Germany.

United are yet to sign anyone so far, but have targeted defensive reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane, whilst there are still question marks surrounding the future of Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their first choice target, and saw an opening offer of £35m rejected, with Everton believed to value the 22-year-old at £70m.

De Ligt willing to reduce salary to join United

United haven’t gone back in with a second offer for Branthwaite, but the club have identified De Ligt as an alternative and are looking to get a deal done for the 24-year-old.

De Ligt worked under United manager Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, and it’s been reported the 54-year-old would be open to a reunion with the defender.

Bayern are open to selling the former Juventus man with a number of outgoings expected at the German giants this summer after a disappointing season.

German journalist Christopher Michel has reported that De Ligt would be willing to reduce his salary in order to complete a move to Old Trafford.

The defender is set to make a decision on his future after Euro 2024, and Michel adds that De Ligt earns around €15m per year at Bayern, with United keen to keep his salary below €1m per month.

Michel states that Bayern would likely sell the Dutch international for a total package of €50m, amid concerns over his injury history and lack of pace.

Centre back isn’t the only area United need to strengthen and the Red Devils are reportedly looking to bring in a left back due to fitness concerns over Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, whilst a right back would be needed if as expected Aaron Wan-Bissaka departs.