Video: Grammy-winning artist performs private gig for England squad

England are preparing for their Euro 2024 quarter-final match with Switzerland on Saturday and ahead of the clash, Ed Sheeran has performed a private gig for Gareth Southgate’s squad in Germany.

The Three Lions have been very poor so far at the Euros and can count themselves lucky to still be in the tournament following a last-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham in the previous round against Slovakia.

England will have to improve massively if they are to win Euro 2024 and that is what Southgate will certainly be working on.

With the game against the Swiss a few days away, the 53-year-old has allowed his squad some downtime and that included a private gig from four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran.

Footage has emerged from the England camp of the Englishman performing his hit single “The A Team” in front of the Three Lions and he will hope it helps them settle as everyone from the nation dreams of them going all the way in Germany.

Watch: Ed Sheeran performs for England squad in Germany