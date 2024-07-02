England vs Switzerland tickets: How to buy tickets for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Following Sunday’s extra-time win over Slovakia, demand for tickets for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland is sky high.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs SWITZERLAND!

The Three Lions were losing 1-0 to Slovakia and looked like heading out of the tournament.

Jude Bellingham then scored a 95th minute bicycle kick equaliser before Harry Kane netted the winner early in the extra-time to book England’s place in the next round.

It wasn’t the best of performances from Gareth Southgate’s team but they got the job done and will now come up against Switzerland, who came through after beating defending champions Italy in the round of 16.

It will be a difficult match for England as the Swiss are highly competitive and they could spoil the party for England.

Nevertheless, England vs Switzerland looks like being the hottest ticket in town.

How to buy England vs Switzerland Tickets

Tickets for England vs Switzerland are sold out via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including England vs Switzerland, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs SWITZERLAND!

Where can I watch England vs Switzerland on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of England vs Switzerland on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.

England vs Switzerland team news

Marc Guéhi, one of England’s finest players in this tournament, will not be available due to suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the competition against Slovakia.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting line-up.

Apart from that, Gareth Southgate is expected to field the same line up.

After serving a one-match ban during the round of 16 encounter against Italy, Silvan Widmer will be eligible for selection again for the Swiss.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs SWITZERLAND!

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Switzerland squad

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05), Cedric Zesigner (Wolfsburg), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Noah Okafor (AC Milan), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets)

Predicted starting XIs

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs SWITZERLAND!