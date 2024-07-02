Exclusive: Liverpool battle Man Utd & Chelsea for £75m star but have three transfer alternatives if deal fails

Liverpool are continuing to pursue the potential transfer of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer, though he’ll cost around £70-75million to prise away from the Magpies, CaughtOffside understands.

The England international is also wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea, even if it’s currently Liverpool showing the strongest interest, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Gordon is not the only name on Liverpool’s list, however, with alternatives in mind in case they fail to reach an agreement with Newcastle, who are no longer under as much pressure to sell players after a deal taking Yankuba Minteh to Brighton.

CaughtOffside understands Liverpool could also turn to the likes of Eberechi Eze, Mohammed Kudus and Nico Williams as options to strengthen in attack this summer, with no breakthrough in negotiations with Newcastle so far.

On top of that, one issue could also be that Gordon himself is not pushing to leave Newcastle, as he’s settled and happy to stay at St James’ Park.

Gordon transfer: Is he the best option for Liverpool?

At £75m, it’s clear Gordon would not be cheap, so would he really be the best option for Liverpool this summer when names like Eze and Kudus are also being considered?

Like Gordon, those two have proven themselves in the Premier League, whereas Williams is another big name and exciting talent, even if he’d have a bit of adjusting to do with the move to England from Spain.

Some fans may well feel any of those other names have a higher ceiling than Gordon, even if the 23-year-old has done well during his time at Newcastle, having surpassed expectations since joining from Everton.

Man Utd and Chelsea might also do well to push for Gordon as they arguably need him more than Liverpool anyway, with the Reds already having Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as wide-forward options.