Liverpool reportedly remain hopeful over the potential transfer of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer, with the player also keen on the idea of making the move to Anfield.

The England international is currently at Euro 2024 with the Three Lions, but it seems his future could still be a topic for discussion in the weeks ahead after initial failed efforts for a deal to be agreed.

According to Team Talk, Liverpool remain keen to keep on trying for Gordon, with the 23-year-old looking a tempting option for the Reds as they face the prospect of losing star player Mohamed Salah next summer.

Gordon could be an ideal long-term replacement for Salah in the LFC attack, with new manager Arne Slot also likely to be keen to put his own stamp on this squad he’s inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

It wasn’t the best end to last season for Klopp and co., so it could be that Slot faces a difficult challenge in his new job in 2024/25.

Gordon transfer: Can Liverpool land the Newcastle winger?

Gordon has shown real potential during his time at St James’ Park, so it remains to be seen if Newcastle will be ready to sell the player, especially to another Premier League club with top four ambitions.

Team Talk state that it would likely require a mammoth offer for NUFC to consider letting the former Everton player go, especially as they’ve now managed to make funds from other sales such as Yankuba Minteh, who has joined Brighton.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope to see some ambition from their club this summer, but it’s debatable if Gordon is truly worth the kind of money that it would take to sign him from the Magpies.

It’s been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far, but one imagines Slot will eventually make plenty of changes to some key areas of this squad.