(Video) Michael Gregoritsch pulls goal back for Austria to set up tense finish

Michael Gregoritsch has pulled a goal back for Austria against Turkey to set up a tense finish to their last 16 clash.

Merih Demiral had scored twice to put Turkey 2-0 up and seemingly into the quarter finals, but they switched off at a corner and Gregoritsch was alert to fire home at the back post.

Austria have really impressed at Euro 2024 and topped a group containing both France and The Netherlands and should have been full of confidence heading into this game.

Instead they found themselves 2-0 down after conceding from two set pieces, but Gregoritsch’s goal has given them a chance to try and force extra time.

Turkey will be hoping they don’t throw away a two goal lead that they have worked hard for, and will be desperate to hang on and book their place in the quarter finals.

Watch Gregoritsch pull a goal back for Austria

 

