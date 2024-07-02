Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has been spotted training in the Middle East as he prepares to leave the club this summer.

Hayden joined Newcastle back in 2016 from Arsenal and has made 171 appearances and scored ten goals for the Magpies.

The 29-year-old still has two years left on his contract but hasn’t featured for the club since 2021, and has been frozen out of the first team.

Hayden preparing to leave Newcastle

Hayden spent last season on loan at both Belgian club Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers, whilst he also spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at Norwich.

The midfielder made ten appearances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League without scoring or assisting, and made 17 appearances in the Championship for QPR without registering any goal contributions.

Hayden has been out in Qatar and took to Instagram to show that he has been training hard ahead of the new season.

Newcastle World report that the Magpies could look to terminate Hayden’s contract which means they wouldn’t get a transfer fee for the player.

QPR are believed to be interested but the report adds that the terms must be right for them if they are to do a deal.

Newcastle World state that like last season Hayden will train away from the first team when pre-season training begins if a move away hasn’t been sorted.

It’s set to be a busy window for the Magpies who have sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Miguel Almiron is set to leave St James’ Park and is believed to be on his way to the Saudi Pro League with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq interested, whilst there have been reports suggesting that England international Anthony Gordon could be joining Liverpool.