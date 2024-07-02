Chelsea make decision on potential swap deal transfer involving 23-year-old

Chelsea have reportedly made the decision not to include Nicolas Jackson in any potential swap transfers this summer as he remains a key part of their first-team plans.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he’s posted about the situation on X, adding that Jackson himself is also happy at Chelsea and not looking for a way out of the club this summer.

See below for details as Romano takes to social media to play down any talk of Jackson being involved in any exchange deals at Chelsea in this transfer window, despite some fans perhaps considering if this would be smart business by the Blues…

??? Chelsea are not including Nico Jackson into any negotiation as he’s considered an important part of the project. Jackson, also very happy at Chelsea and only focused on #CFC. pic.twitter.com/MPRdJdUb21 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

Jackson had an inconsistent first season at Chelsea and it would surely make sense for the west London giants to think about bringing in an upgrade to lead their attack, though it seems the plan will be to be patient with the young Senegal international.

Still only 23 years of age, Jackson has plenty of potential, and it’s also fair to say that he improved as he went on last season, so could well hit the ground running in 2024/25.

Jackson transfer: Chelsea not looking to swap the player, but will he be their first choice?

Even if Jackson doesn’t look set to leave Chelsea, it seems they can’t be entirely convinced by him as their first choice striker amid links with other big names to come in up front.

Samu Omorodion is one name linked several times with CFC, by Football Insider and others, so it could be that Jackson will face more competition for his place, even if he doesn’t end up leaving.

Chelsea have to get the balance right next season as their squad was surely too youthful and inexperienced in the campaign just gone, even if there are some promising names there who could really shine in a few years’ time, but with the club’s fans likely to be impatient for silverware and Champions League football sooner than that.