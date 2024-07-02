Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 25-year-old has had his fair share of criticism for his mediocre finishing this past season and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are prepared to provide him with an exit route this summer.

According to a report from Ajansspor, Fenerbahce are keen on signing the international striker on loan and Jose Mourinho has enlisted the help of Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes to get the deal done.

Mendes has now initiated talks for the striker, but it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will sanction his departure on a loan deal. They paid around €85 million to sign the player and they will look to sell him for a premium if any club comes calling this summer.

Liverpool unlikely to let Darwin Nunez leave on loan

Nunez scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and he picked up 13 assist as well. Despite his mediocre finishing, his numbers are quite impressive and he is unlikely to be cheap acquisition. According to the report, Liverpool value the player at €70 million now, and it will be interesting to see if Fenerbahce are willing to pay that kind of money for the player.

The report further adds that Barcelona have been linked with the player. The Spanish giants could certainly use a quality striker next season, but they are going through financial difficulties and it seems unlikely that they will be able to afford the asking price.

Liverpool have appointed a new manager in Arne Slot, and it will be interesting to see if the Dutchman decides to stick with Nunez for now. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2028, and the Reds are under no pressure to sanction his departure of this summer. There is no doubt that he’s a top quality player with immense potential. If he can sort out his finishing problems, he could develop into a world class player for Liverpool.