Video: Leeds could lose another player to Tottenham after Archie Gray

It seems that Tottenham are not done with their shopping at Elland Road this summer.

Not content with landing arguably one of Leeds’ best players in Archie Gray, there’s a possibility that they’ll keep their eye on his brother, Harry, too.

“There is also his younger brother Harry Gray who is supposed to be very exciting as well. Don’t worry Leeds fans I’m not saying it’s a double deal, but he’s a 15-year-old, a striker, scores loads of goals and Archie Gray has said he’s a better player than him,” Tottenham insider, Alastair Gold, noted on his YouTube channel.

“I’m sure Spurs in the back of their minds are thinking ‘do we grab him from their academy at some point.’ Because it’s so easy to take academy players these days. One to keep an eye on as well, there’s another Gray family member there who will hopefully score lots of goals in the future.”

All the while that Leeds remain in the Championship, they’re fair game for any clubs that might be interested in acquiring their best players.

