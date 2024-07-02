‘Heartbroken’ Leeds United confirm Archie Gray transfer to Spurs

Leeds United have confirmed Archie Gray’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Championship outfit agreed a deal worth a reported £30 million (Sky Sports) for Gray, 18, to move to Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites.

The 18-year-old will now embark on a new challenge in the Premier League but that isn’t without sadness on Leeds’ part.

Confirming their agreement on X (formerly Twitter), Leeds United’s official account said: “Heartbroken to see one of our own depart, Archie Gray leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Leeds United, as he joins Tottenham.”

During his breakout campaign last season, Gray, who is best known for his versatile playing style, featured in 52 games, in all competitions, including 44 out of 46 league games.

Leeds United transfer news: Whites confirm one in, one out

It isn’t all bad news for the Yorkshire club though — despite losing arguably their most exciting prospect, fans can welcome defender Joe Rodon as a new signing.

The Welsh centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Elland Road from Spurs, has completed a permanent transfer back to Leeds.

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee,” the club said on their website.

“The defender rejoins the Whites after an impressive year on loan at Elland Road in the 2023/24 season and he has now agreed a four-year-deal, running until the summer of 2028.”