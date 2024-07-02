Video: Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo produces incredible assist at Euro 2024 as Netherlands advance

The Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after defeating Romania 3-0 in Munich and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo had a big role to play in their success.

The Dutch are on the easy side of the draw and will be confident of going deep having overcome the Romanians in the Round of 16 as they now await the winner of Austria vs Turkey.

The Dutch took the lead after 20 minutes as Gakpo produced a wonderful strike to go level at the top of the Euro 2024 goalscoring chart.

The Netherlands pushed for a second and it looked like it would never come but it eventually did courtesy of a brilliant assist from the Liverpool man. Gakpo ran along the end line before cutting the ball back to Donyell Malen to finish which highlighted his strength and tenacity.

The Reds star put in a brilliant shift in Munich for the Dutch and his campaign in Germany bodes well for new Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as it should fill the forward with a lot of confidence.

Watch: Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo creates incredible assist in Netherlands win at Euro 2024